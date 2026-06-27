Giannis Antetokounmpo may have found a new home in Miami, but it appears not all family members will be joining him for the ride. Shortly after the blockbuster trade that sent the two-time MVP to the Miami Heat, ESPN insider Ramona Shelburne shared an update that caught fans' attention. According to Shelburne, the Heat are unlikely to continue the trend of carrying multiple Antetokounmpo brothers on the roster. The report suggests Miami is taking a strictly basketball-first approach as it builds around its newest superstar.

Miami Heat Unlikely To Continue Antetokounmpo Brothers Era

Speaking about Miami's plans, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne said, “There won't be anymore Antetokounmpo brothers in Miami. That whole ‘we have Kostas and Thanasis on the team,' I don't think that's going to continue from what I understand.” Her comments indicate that the Heat do not plan to reserve roster spots for Giannis Antetokounmpo's brothers moving forward.

The update comes only days after Miami completed one of the biggest trades in franchise history. According to ESPN, the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, multiple first-round picks, a pick swap, and a second-round selection. The move instantly turned Miami into a serious contender in the Eastern Conference.

Miami president Pat Riley has long been known for putting winning above sentiment. With limited roster spots available and championship expectations already rising, the organization appears focused on surrounding Giannis and Bam Adebayo with players who can immediately contribute. That decision could mark the end of a brief but memorable family storyline in South Florida.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Family Ties Have Long Influenced His NBA Journey

Family has always been at the center of Giannis Antetokounmpo's story. From his early days in Greece to becoming an NBA champion, Giannis has consistently spoken about the sacrifices his family made and the importance of staying close to his brothers.

Over the years, the Antetokounmpo brothers have shared NBA experiences together. Thanasis Antetokounmpo spent several seasons alongside Giannis in Milwaukee and was part of the Bucks' 2021 championship team. Kostas Antetokounmpo has also had NBA stints with teams including the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks, while Alex Antetokounmpo has continued pursuing his professional basketball career.

Still, the NBA remains a results-driven business. While Giannis' arrival changes Miami's championship outlook, the Heat appear determined to make decisions based solely on basketball needs. As Miami enters a new era led by Giannis and Bam Adebayo, fans will be watching closely to see whether “Heat Culture” can deliver another championship without the extended Antetokounmpo family reunion.