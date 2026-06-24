Sophie Cunningham and the Indiana Fever are once again at the center of a disturbing off-court story. Marion County prosecutors announced that 48-year-old Kevin Singh was arrested on June 23 and now faces felony stalking and intimidation charges linked to the Fever guard. The allegations include repeated messages, threats, and unwanted contact over several months. The case has quickly drawn attention across the WNBA, raising fresh concerns about player safety and harassment in professional sports.

Kevin Singh Arrested After Alleged Stalking Of Indiana Fever Guard Sophie Cunningham

According to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office, Kevin Singh faces two felony counts of stalking and intimidation, along with a misdemeanor harassment charge. Prosecutors allege that Singh repeatedly contacted Cunningham through social media and continued doing so even after receiving a cease-and-desist letter. Authorities have also requested a higher-than-standard bond and a stay-away order barring Singh from Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The investigation reportedly began months ago. Court documents state that on September 30, 2025, security cameras at Gainbridge Fieldhouse captured Singh leaving a package addressed to Cunningham. Security staff opened it and found a Guns N' Roses T-shirt, beads, and a handwritten letter. The letter read: “Dear Sophie, Thank you for a very special season. I never watched the WNBA before you arrived, and hop you're enjoying your time in Indiana as much as fans have enjoyed ALL that you've brought to us and our FEVER. The beads were blessed in HIS name by a Cardinal visiting Scottish Rite Cathedral in Indy. I've given them to family and close friends over the years. Your Metallica shirt gave me the idea to add GN'R to your collection; and I've tried everything else to get your attention. I hope you hit me up! Your Friend & Fan.”

The affidavit also says Singh later sent Cunningham numerous messages online, including messages saying, “You're literally down the street from me!” and describing the apartment building where she lived. Cunningham told police she had never met Singh and that the continuing messages made her feel like she was “always watching her back.” The case has now moved into the court system, but it has also brought renewed focus to security around WNBA players.

Sophie Cunningham Case Highlights Growing Security Concerns Around Indiana Fever Players

Behind every high-profile sports story is a larger issue, and this case is no different. As the Fever's popularity continues to rise, the organization has been forced to devote more resources toward player protection and security measures.

According to the affidavit, Pacers Sports & Entertainment hired Caitlin Scott in December as associate director of analysis and investigations to examine suspicious activity involving players. The documents also reveal that after vice president of security and event services John Ball sent Singh a cease-and-desist letter on April 30, Singh allegedly continued posting about both Cunningham and Ball. Ball later told police he began carrying a firearm after learning about Singh's online activity.

Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears addressed the seriousness of the allegations in a statement. He said, “The internet has made it easier than ever to target, harass and intimidate others. Threats of violence, whether face-to-face or behind a keyboard, will be taken seriously. Coming forward is never easy, regardless of a person's position or public profile. The victim is setting an example by speaking out. No one should have to endure harassment, intimidation or threats of violence, and every person deserves to feel safe in their workplace and throughout our community.”

With this becoming the second stalking case involving a Fever player after the 2025 case involving Caitlin Clark, the incident serves as another reminder of the challenges athletes face beyond the basketball court.