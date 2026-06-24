Adam Silver once again made it clear where he wants the NBA to head in the future. Speaking during a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, the NBA Commissioner said, “The goal over time has been, and I've said it, to be more NFL-like. Where you believe your team has a shot.” The comment has reignited conversations around parity, small-market success, and the league's efforts to move away from an era dominated by superteams. Silver believes fans stay invested when every franchise feels it can realistically compete for a title.

Adam Silver Says NBA Should Become More NFL-Like To Give Every Team A Chance

Silver's latest remarks underline a vision he has discussed for years. During his appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, he stressed that the league's goal is not necessarily to crown a different champion every season, but to create what he calls “parity of opportunity.” In simple terms, well-run teams should have a genuine chance to contend, regardless of market size or financial power. The Dan Patrick Show was the original source of the quote.

The NFL has long been viewed as the gold standard for competitive balance. Thanks to a hard salary cap, revenue sharing, and its draft system, franchises from smaller markets regularly challenge for championships. Silver wants NBA fans to carry that same belief into every season, whether they support teams in Los Angeles, Oklahoma City, Indianapolis, or Milwaukee.

The commissioner also pointed to recent NBA trends as signs of progress. In recent years, smaller-market teams have enjoyed playoff success, while league rules involving salary caps, luxury taxes, and roster-building restrictions have been adjusted to discourage the formation of dominant superteams. Those changes are designed to keep more fan bases hopeful throughout the season.

NBA Rule Changes Reflect Adam Silver's Long-Term Parity Vision

Silver's comments did not surprise many around the league because this has been a consistent theme throughout his tenure. The NBA has spent years tweaking roster-building rules, partly to reduce tanking and partly to reward smart front offices that draft and develop talent effectively.

Still, not everyone agrees with the approach. Some fans welcome greater unpredictability and enjoy seeing new contenders emerge. Others argue that the NBA should not try to mirror the NFL too closely because the two leagues operate very differently, especially with an 82-game season and best-of-seven playoff series.

Even so, Silver's latest comments highlight an important question facing the league: can the NBA strike the right balance between superstar-driven storylines and league-wide competitiveness? The answer could shape fan interest, television ratings, and the future direction of the NBA for years to come.