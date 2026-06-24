Angie Baez has become one of the most talked-about names on social media after a viral video from the New York Knicks' championship parade sparked widespread backlash. The senior JPMorgan Chase executive was seen in videos allegedly dumping trash from a Knicks-themed public bin onto a Manhattan sidewalk before taking the limited-edition can with her. Days later, JPMorgan confirmed that Baez was no longer employed by the company, turning the incident into a major story about social media, public accountability, and professional consequences.

Who Is Angie Baez?

Before making headlines for the viral parade incident, Angie Baez had built a lengthy career focused on community engagement, diversity initiatives, and corporate partnerships. Baez, 40, is a first-generation Dominican American with roots in the Bronx.

Most recently, she served as Executive Director of Community and Industry Engagement for Card and Connected Commerce at JPMorgan Chase. Throughout her career, she also held leadership roles in diversity and inclusion at several well-known companies, including The Infatuation, Squarespace, Saks Fifth Avenue, Hudson's Bay, and Saks Off 5th.

According to public biographies, Báez has long been pretty passionate about culture, storytelling, and building stronger communities, too. Her professional experience seems to move across industries like media, retail technology, and finance, so she gets viewed as a recognizable figure in corporate diversity and community outreach circles.

Why Did JPMorgan Chase Fire Angie Baez?

The controversy began on June 18, 2026, during the New York Knicks' championship parade in Manhattan. Videos shared across social media appeared to show Baez emptying trash from a blue-and-orange Knicks-themed public bin onto the street before walking away with the can. Additional footage reportedly showed her carrying the bin onto a subway train.

As the videos spread online and attracted millions of views, JPMorgan Chase launched an internal review into the matter. On June 23, the company confirmed to several media outlets, including the New York Post and TMZ Sports, that Báez was no longer employed by the bank.

Although the New York Police Department said it had received no complaints and did not file any charges, the New York City Department of Sanitation reportedly described the actions as illegal and inappropriate. The bin was eventually returned, but the incident continued to dominate headlines, highlighting how viral moments on social media can have significant professional repercussions.