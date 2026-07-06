Mitchell Robinson says the hand injury that left his status uncertain for the New York Knicks' NBA Finals opener came after he punched a truck amid concern over his younger brother's health. Robinson, who last week agreed to leave the Knicks and sign with the Boston Celtics, wrote a Facebook post Sunday that addressed the injury and other mental health concerns he had during the season. His injury emerged after the Knicks eliminated Cleveland in the Eastern Conference finals and was strange because coach Mike Brown said it didn't happen on the court. It was originally called a broken bone in his hand. But Robinson clarified Sunday that it was an injury to his knuckle after he returned from the Knicks' victory in Game 4 and learned one of his brothers had been hurt in a serious car crash.

“Upon returning to New York, I received an unexpected phone call, and my family members contacted me, informing me that my youngest brother had been involved in a car accident,” Robinson wrote.

“As the eldest sibling, I felt a deep sense of concern, and I immediately went into panic mode. I began returning calls and texts, and when I FaceTimed my brother, I thought he was deceased. He was wearing a neck brace, unresponsive, and not speaking. I broke down in tears, feeling like a failure for not being able to protect my siblings. Being 910 miles away, I felt helpless. In a moment of frustration, I banged my hand on my truck.”

Robinson has a fondness for trucks — one of his was in the Knicks' championship parade — but said his family was most important to him and referenced challenges that he faced last season while helping lead the Knicks to their first NBA title in 53 years.

“Before judging someone, it is essential to understand their circumstances, which may not be publicly known. Life is unpredictable, and it is how we respond to challenges that truly matters,” Robinson wrote, adding that he consulted with doctors.

“So at the end of the day I battled with so much throughout this season even made a huge sacrifice to not see my daughter as much this season because I needed to focus and lock in so she can have a better future than I did.”