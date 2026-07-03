NBA Commissioner Adam Silver wanted to speed up the game, but his latest free-throw experiment has already divided the basketball world. Before the rule could even be tested during the NBA Summer League, former Chicago Bulls star Ron Harper strongly criticized it. The five-time NBA champion reacted after the proposed “one free-throw” rule surfaced online and made it clear that he is not a fan of the idea, calling it, “So damn stupid.”

Ron Harper Slams Adam Silver's One Free-Throw Rule Before Summer League Test

The NBA plans to test a new officiating rule during the Summer League. Under the proposal, players who are fouled on a missed two-point shot would get one free throw worth two points. A player fouled on a missed three-pointer would take one shot worth three points. Traditional and-one plays would remain unchanged.

Ron Harper quickly shared his thoughts after seeing the rule explained on X. He wrote, “So damn stupid.” The former Bulls guard has often spoken about changes in today's NBA. While he has criticized players for flopping and the growing number of free throws, he also believes changing such a long-standing rule is not the answer.

Harper had already raised concerns about officiating earlier. At the start of the 2025-26 season, he posted on X, “This @NBA season has been been more free throws then any season with bad @NBAOfficial games. Guys fall down and flop and get free throws and it's bad…. Missed calls and you telling me that this era is better? Hell NO.” His latest reaction now shifts the focus from flopping to the NBA's latest attempt to change the game.

NBA Summer League Experiment Aims To Speed Up Games

The rule is not completely new. The NBA G League has tested the one-free-throw format since the 2019-20 season. The league believes fewer trips to the line can reduce stoppages and keep games moving without changing how points are awarded.

The NBA is also testing other technology during Summer League, including basketballs with built-in sensors that can help officials judge contact more accurately. These trials are part of Adam Silver's effort to improve the pace of play and make officiating more efficient.

Even so, many fans and former players remain unconvinced. Critics believe the time saved may not be worth changing one of basketball's most familiar rules. The Summer League will now become the first big test, and its results could decide whether this idea has any future in the NBA.