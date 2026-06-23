The Golden State Warriors could be one of the busiest teams on draft night. While the franchise still owns the No. 11 pick, several reports suggest that Golden State is actively exploring trade options. One name that continues to surface is New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors have already held trade discussions with both the Pelicans and the Charlotte Hornets, making draft night even more intriguing.

Murphy's name has generated major buzz around the league, and for good reason. The Pelicans forward has developed into one of the NBA's most promising young wings over the last two seasons. Still, despite Golden State's strong interest, league insiders believe the Warriors will only make a deal if the price is right. For now, the No. 11 pick remains firmly in play.

Warriors' Trade Talks With Pelicans And Hornets Center Around Trey Murphy III

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Warriors and Pelicans have discussed scenarios involving Trey Murphy III and the No. 11 overall pick. New Orleans is reportedly interested in moving into the lottery, with Tennessee forward Nate Ament viewed as a possible target if the team can secure Golden State's selection.

At the same time, the Warriors are also speaking with the Charlotte Hornets about potential draft-night movement. ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel reported that Charlotte is interested in moving up from picks No. 14 and No. 18. The Hornets are reportedly targeting Michigan big man Morez Johnson Jr., while the Oklahoma City Thunder are also said to be monitoring the talented prospect.

Golden State, however, appears to be taking a patient approach. Siegel reported that while the Warriors are open to conversations involving Murphy, they have no intention of overpaying. The organization is also not fully committed to trading the pick. That cautious stance suggests the front office is keeping multiple options available as draft night approaches.

Trey Murphy III's Rise Gives Warriors Another Option Ahead Of NBA Draft

Trade rumors do not appear out of nowhere, and Murphy's recent growth explains why several teams are calling New Orleans. The 25-year-old wing has steadily improved every season, quietly turning himself into one of the league's most reliable two-way players despite the Pelicans' overall struggles.

Last season, Murphy posted career highs across the board, averaging 21.5 points per game while shooting 47 percent from the field and 37.9 percent from three-point range. Those numbers have strengthened his reputation as a potential All-Star and an ideal fit next to established stars.

Still, the Warriors may decide to keep their selection. Arizona guard Brayden Burries has reportedly emerged as a serious target at No. 11. Whether Golden State lands Murphy, moves down in the draft, or simply keeps its pick, one thing is clear: the Warriors are determined to reshape the roster, but only on their own terms.