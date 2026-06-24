LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers are once again being linked together, and this time, the buzz is coming from one of the NBA's most trusted insiders. During a recent appearance on ESPN Cleveland radio, Brian Windhorst suggested that if a sign-and-trade became possible, the Los Angeles Lakers would have no hesitation in acquiring Jarrett Allen. As free agency approaches and LeBron's contract situation remains unresolved, the idea of another Cleveland homecoming is already creating major discussion across the NBA.

Brian Windhorst Says Lakers Would Aggressively Pursue Jarrett Allen In LeBron James Trade

The latest rumor gained traction after NBA insider Brian Windhorst discussed a possible pathway for LeBron James to return to Cleveland. Windhorst said, “Obviously, LeBron would have to want to sign with the Cavs, but if your pathway to paying LeBron the money is to trade Jarrett Allen for him, the Lakers would KILL for Jarrett Allen. KILL for him. All right? They would do that deal in 17-tenths of a second.” The comments were first made on ESPN Cleveland radio and later circulated widely on social media.

From the Lakers' perspective, the logic is easy to understand. The franchise is believed to be focused on building around younger stars, including Luka Dončić, and Allen fits that timeline perfectly. The 28-year-old center is widely regarded as one of the league's better defensive big men and could provide the rim protection Los Angeles has been seeking for years. Reports have previously linked the Lakers to Allen in trade discussions as well.

Still, this remains only a hypothetical scenario. Nothing has been formally discussed publicly between the two teams, and any deal would require LeBron James' approval. More importantly, Cleveland would need to decide whether sacrificing a core player is worth bringing back the franchise icon for what could be the final stage of his legendary career.

Cleveland Cavaliers Reunion Rumors Face Major Obstacles Despite LeBron James History

A third stint in Cleveland certainly carries emotional appeal. LeBron James began his NBA journey with the Cavaliers in 2003 and famously returned in 2014, eventually delivering the franchise's first championship in 2016. That history alone ensures reunion rumors will never completely disappear.

However, sentiment and reality are two different things. Many fans and analysts remain skeptical because the Cavaliers are already built around a young core featuring Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Trading away a 28-year-old All-Star caliber center for a 41-year-old LeBron, even one still performing at a high level, could significantly alter Cleveland's long-term plans. Salary-cap restrictions also make any sign-and-trade complicated.

For now, the rumor is more about possibility than probability. Yet Windhorst's comments have once again raised an intriguing question: if LeBron James truly wants to finish where it all started, would Cleveland be willing to reshape its future one more time? That answer could become one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason.