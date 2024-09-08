Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz Live Streaming US Open 2024 Men's Singles Final: World No. 1 Jannik Sinner will bid for a second career singles Grand Slam title as he takes on Taylor Fritz in the US Open 2024 final at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Sinner won his maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and has shrugged off the controversy over two failed drugs tests to reach his second Slam final of 2024. The Italian has 54 wins against just five defeats this season. Fritz, on the other hand, could end a 21-year wait for a male American Grand Slam winner.

Andy Roddick was the last male American to win a Grand Slam (US Open in 2003). He has a 1-1 head-to-head record against Sinner, the first Italian man to reach the US Open final.

When will the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final be played?

The Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final will be played on Sunday, September 8.

Where will the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final be played?

The Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final will be played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

What time will the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final start?

The Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final?

The Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final?

The Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2024 final will be streamed live on SonyLiv.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)