US Open 2024 Men's Singles Final, Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz Live: Taylor Fritz is up against world number one Jannik Sinner in the final of men's singles at US Open 2024 on Sunday. Fritz is the first American man since 2009 to reach a Grand Slam final. The world number 12, twice fought back to defeat compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in his semi-final match. On the other hand, Australian Open champion Sinner became the first Italian man to make the New York final with a 7-5, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 win over an ailing Jack Draper of Britain. With Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both making early exits from the main draw, we are assured to crown a new champion.

US Open Final Live: Historic! With Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz both making early exits from the main draw, we are assured to crown a new champion. Five different players have won the men's singles title in as many years and we are about to get the sixth this year.

US Open Final Live: Fritz looks to end 21 years of American pain! The 26-year-old Fritz is attempting to become USAs first male Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick at the US Open in 2003. Fritz beat compatriot Frances Tiafoe in a five-set semi-final on Friday, which according to him was more of a challenge than facing Sinner, who is the first Italian men to reach the final of US Open.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz LIVE: Sinner eyes hard court double! Having won his the Australian Open in January, Sinner now eyes a hard court double of Grand Slams. The Italian has lost just five games all year and has shrugged off the controversy over two failed drugs tests to reach his second Slam final of 2024.

Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz LIVE: Bragging rights at stake! As far as the head-to-head is concerned, 12th seed Fritz and world no. 1 Sinner have faced each other twice on the ATP Tour, both meetings at the Indian Wells. In 2021, the Fritz won in straight sets - 6-4, 6-3 - in the last 16, before Sinner won 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in the Last 8 last year.

US Open Final Live: The Big Apple Awaits New Champion! The Arthur Ashe Stadium is set for the US Open men's singles final, with the guarantee of crowning a fresh champion, just like yesterday when Aryna Sabalenka defeated New Yorker Jessica Pegula in the women's final. Sabalenka, a two-time Australian Open winner, won her first US title yesterday. And today, it's Jannik Sinner vs Taylor Fritz!