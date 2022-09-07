Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios is known for his fiery temperament, often losing his cool at umpires, opponents, members of the audience and even his own entourage. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old went down to Russia's Karen Khachanov in five sets in the US Open quarter-finals. After his defeat, Kyrgios was fuming and he took his frustration out on his racket, smashing it on the ground repeatedly before throwing it down with force. He ended up destroying the racket in his meltdown.

Watch: Nick Kyrgios repeatedly smashes racket on ground after US Open exit

A meltdown from Nick Kyrgios after losing in the US Open quarterfinal! pic.twitter.com/hUTaihlTBF — Third and Five Podcast (@thirdandfivepod) September 7, 2022

Russian 27th seed Khachanov triumphed 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (3/7), 6-4 over the Wimbledon runner-up to make the last four at a major for the first time.

"I'm obviously devastated. But all credit to Karen. He's a fighter. He's a warrior," Kyrgios said after the match.

"It's just devastating. Like, it's heartbreaking. Not just for me, but for everyone that I know that wants me to win," he added.

"I feel like I've just failed at this event right now. That's what it feels like," he said about his defeat to Khachanov.

"Honestly I don't even really care about any other tournament. Like, I feel like at the Grand Slams, now having success at a Grand Slam, it's just like no other tournament really matters," he added.

Kyrgios had reached the final of Wimbledon earlier this year, but went down to Novak Djokovic in four sets as the Serb won his 21st Grand Slam title.

With AFP inputs