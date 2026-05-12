The controversy involving NFL insider Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has taken another turn after old videos featuring the two resurfaced online. Social media users have been circulating clips from Barstool Sports' “Family Feud” segments, adding fresh attention to a story that has already dominated NFL gossip circles for weeks. The latest video sparked strong reactions online because of Russini's comments and Vrabel's playful response during the game, while fans continue to revisit past reports and photos connected to the pair.

Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini's old Family Feud clip sparks another viral NFL moment

A recently resurfaced clip shared on X by the account @CollegeFBPortal showed Dianna Russini and Mike Vrabel appearing remotely on a Barstool Sports version of “Family Feud.” During the segment, the host asked contestants, “Tell me something a man might do to get a woman in the mood.”

“Kiss her,” Russini answered before adding, “I feel like this is good advice for you guys too.”

Vrabel quickly responded with a sarcastic comment, saying, “I'm paying very close attention. I'm so excited.” The exchange immediately caught the attention of NFL fans online, especially because the pair have already been surrounded by public controversy in recent weeks.

The resurfaced video comes after reports and photos involving Russini and Vrabel spread widely across social media earlier this year. Photos published in April allegedly showed the two spending time together at a resort in Arizona. Since then, additional images and reports have continued to surface online, keeping the story active across NFL fan communities and entertainment media pages.

Many fans also linked the latest clip to another older “Family Feud” moment from 2020 that recently reappeared online. In that segment, Russini answered a question by saying, “When you have s** with your husband or wife,” before later learning the prompt came from “Family Feud Kids.” The moment created an awkward but viral reaction online, while Vrabel was seen shaking his head and laughing along with the rest of the group.

Resurfaced Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini videos keep fueling online NFL controversy

The story surrounding Russini and Vrabel has remained a major topic online partly because both are well-known figures connected to the NFL world. Russini built a strong following during her time covering the league, while Vrabel remains one of the league's most recognizable coaches after taking over as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Reports connected to the controversy claimed that Vrabel later addressed the situation publicly before the NFL Draft and said he would focus on counseling and family matters. Meanwhile, online discussion has only intensified as older clips, photos, and social media reactions continue resurfacing almost daily. Despite the growing attention, neither Russini nor Vrabel has directly responded to the latest viral clips.

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