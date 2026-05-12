Bryson DeChambeau recently opened up about his intentions of significantly increasing the size of his online following. Having two major championships in his golf career, the 32-year-old American golfer wishes to produce even more global content, including the possibility of him leaving tournament golf for good.

Up until recently, players would leverage social media as a means of expanding their personal brand and enhancing their presence in the sport. Bryson DeChambeau's case seems rather unique since the LIV Golf star seems to be seriously considering shifting away from tournament golf altogether and focusing all of his attention on content creation, sponsorship deals, celebrities, and becoming a larger-than-life internet persona.

Bryson DeChambeau's YouTube Is Taking Over—And It's More Important Than Ever

Bryson DeChambeau already boasts one of the biggest digital followings in golf. On social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, DeChambeau's millions of followers consume videos ranging from trick shot challenges, celebrity golfing matches, instructional tutorials, and other viral golf content.

The uncertainty about the future of LIV Golf adds even more weight to this possibility. As reports have suggested that the backing of Saudi Arabia is likely to go away soon, and DeChambeau's contract status remains unclear, pivoting toward content creation may no longer seem to be as unrealistic an option.

Bryson DeChambeau's Decision Could Mark A New Dangerous Era Of Professional Sports

However, what is remarkable here is not merely the career choice of an athlete. It rather symbolizes the changing nature of the relations between sports and entertainment. Today's professional athletes tend to develop themselves into media brands. In their opinion, the audiences they are able to attract are no less valuable than the leagues in which they compete.

Until recently, only the achievements of competitors (championships won, records broken) determined their reputation in their field. Now, social media presence becomes equally (or even more) valuable. DeChambeau might have been the first world-class athlete openly admitting that fact.

Such changes might result in the loss of integrity and competitive spirit characteristic of elite sports. Moreover, golf, which is currently trying to change its format and move towards entertainment, might become the most vulnerable in this aspect.

Should DeChambeau retire from golf at some point in his life without giving up his athletic performance and capabilities completely, it might become clear evidence of the transition of sports to an entirely new stage of development.