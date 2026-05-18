The NFL offseason may have slowed down the action on the field, but Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are staying busy off it. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife recently attended a black-tie charity event tied to their foundation work in Kansas City. While the night was centred around supporting meaningful causes, Brittany Mahomes stole the limelight in a chic black gown, making a fashion statement during the couple's latest public outing.

Brittany Mahomes turns heads in elegant black gown with timeless glam touch

Brittany Mahomes turned heads in a sleek black gown at a recent charity dinner and the look soon captured the eye online. The event was hosted in favour of Patrick Mahomes' foundation and brought together attendees for an evening focused on giving back, although Brittany's polished look was a highlight, too.

The dress had a fitted form with a high neckline which gave it a classic, sophisticated vibe. The entire design was given a modern feel with the gown additionally ruched on either side. Brittany finished the look with pointed heels, keeping the design basic and elegant for the formal occasion.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes at the 15 and Mahomies Charity Event



| BrittanyLynne on IG pic.twitter.com/EawUIBsvfd — Daily Chiefs (@Daily_Chiefs_) May 16, 2026

Before the show started, Brittany gave fans a glimpse of her getting ready for the evening. She gave her followers a peek of her beauty preparations on Instagram, posting pictures of professionals doing her hair and make-up before heading out for the event.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes continue to make major impact off the pitch

Patrick Mahomes is one of the biggest stars in the NFL, but his work off the pitch has become a huge part of his public persona. Through the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, he and Brittany have concentrated their efforts on backing projects that benefit both young people and local families.

The organization has helped support scholarships, promoted reading programs and helped raise money for causes that improve lives in the city of Kansas City. Even in the offseason, Patrick and Brittany use their platform to support charity causes and remain involved in work that stretches far beyond football.

They've also continued to do philanthropic work, which has helped build their bond with the Kansas City community beyond football. As Patrick Mahomes gears up for another gruelling NFL season, he and Brittany are still finding ways to balance the demands of public appearances with work that shows their long-term dedication to assisting others through important community activities.

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