WWE RAW is heading to Greensboro, North Carolina tonight, and honestly, this episode already feels chaotic before the first entrance even hits. Last week's Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony completely fell apart after Jacob Fatu snapped on Roman Reigns in one of the wildest closing segments RAW has had in weeks. Fatu attacked Reigns at ringside, drove him through the commentary desk, and locked in the Tongan Death Grip while officials struggled to stop him. Even though Roman got taken out, WWE has already confirmed that the World Heavyweight Champion will still appear live tonight.

But that's not the only thing happening on the road to the next big WWE events. The Women's Tag Team Championships will be defended, Oba Femi's open challenge is returning once again, and the strange war between the different Grande Americanos is somehow getting even more out of control with a Six-Man Tornado Tag Match. Add Becky Lynch, The Vision, Liv Morgan, and possibly The Street Profits into the mix, and this RAW could end up being packed from start to finish.

WWE RAW start time and where to watch live

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW takes place from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina.

WWE RAW Start Time

8 PM ET

5 PM PT

Where to watch WWE RAW

Streaming live on Netflix

Roman Reigns returns after Jacob Fatu's brutal attack last week

Roman Reigns is officially advertised for tonight's WWE RAW, and fans are waiting to see how he responds after what happened during the Tribal Chief Acknowledgement Ceremony. Jacob Fatu refused to acknowledge Reigns and instead completely exploded, attacking his own cousin in front of the crowd.

The assault ended with Roman crashing through the announce table before Fatu locked in the Tongan Death Grip and refused to let go. WWE General Manager Adam Pearce later confirmed that Reigns would still be in the building tonight despite the attack.

At this point, it feels pretty obvious that tensions inside the Bloodline story are only getting worse.

Women's Tag Team Titles will be defended on tonight's show

Brie Bella and Paige are putting the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the line against Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez from The Judgment Day. Liv Morgan is also expected to be in their corner during the match.

Things got personal last week after Roxanne called the champions “has-beens” on RAW. Now the challengers have a chance to back up all the trash talk inside the ring. Meanwhile, The Judgment Day is clearly trying to collect even more championships after already holding the Women's World Title.

This could easily become one of the biggest matches of the night if things get messy at ringside.

Oba Femi's open challenge returns once again on RAW

The Oba Femi Open Challenge is back tonight, although finding opponents for him is becoming a problem. Over the last two weeks, Femi has completely dominated everybody put in front of him.

After destroying Otis recently, Femi even went backstage searching for challengers himself. Los Garza ended up getting dragged into a quick handicap match that did not go well for them at all.

Now fans are wondering who, if anyone, will willingly answer the challenge tonight.

Six-Man Tornado Tag Match adds more chaos to the Grande Americano feud

The rivalry involving El Grande Americano and the different Americanos keeps getting stranger every week, and tonight it turns into a Six-Man Tornado Tag Team Match.

El Grande Americano and Los Americanos will face “Original” Grande Americano and Los Americanos Hermanos ahead of their upcoming Mask vs. Mask showdown later this month.

With tornado rules involved, this match could honestly become complete madness very quickly.