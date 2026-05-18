Tiffany Stratton is finally responding to one of the wildest WWE rumors making rounds online. The Women's United States Champion addressed claims that former WWE star Giovanni Vinci was released because he allegedly flirted with her while she was dating Ludwig Kaiser. The rumor quickly went viral on wrestling social media, with fans debating the situation and sharing clips and screenshots on X and in livestream chats.

The speculation picked up even more attention because Vinci and Kaiser were once part of Imperium together, while Stratton previously dated Kaiser. As people online started reacting to the story, Tiffany Stratton decided to shut it down during a recent Twitch stream. Her comments quickly spread online after wrestling pages reposted the clip and fans started discussing it everywhere again.

Tiffany Stratton directly denied the Giovanni Vinci flirting rumor during her Twitch stream

During her livestream, Tiffany Stratton made it clear that the rumor was completely false. She reacted to fans bringing up the claim and said it was one of the craziest stories she had heard online. Stratton said there was “absolutely no truth” to the accusation and denied that Giovanni Vinci's flirting with her had anything to do with his WWE release.

She also spoke positively about Vinci and wished him success following his move to TNA. Giovanni Vinci officially debuted in TNA during the May 14 episode of Impact after being released by WWE on February 8, 2025. The clip from Stratton's stream quickly went viral, and wrestling fans online immediately started reacting to her response.

Tiffany Stratton also opened up about wanting a future match with Paige

While speaking during a separate interview on The Battleground Podcast, Tiffany Stratton also talked about Paige's recent WWE return. Paige returned at WrestleMania 42 as Nikki Bella's replacement and won the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Brie Bella as part of the team called “Scream Mode.”

Stratton said Paige received a huge crowd reaction during her comeback and praised her performance in the ring. She also shared that she hopes to face Paige someday in WWE. Fans online started reacting to those comments too, especially with Stratton continuing her run as Women's United States Champion on SmackDown.

As of now, Tiffany Stratton's comments about Giovanni Vinci continue making rounds online, while fans keep discussing both the rumor and her future WWE plans.