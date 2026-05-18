The independent wrestling world is mourning the sudden loss of indie wrestler MB Funk. Best known for his tag team partnership with IB Fresh as Funk and Fresh, the wrestler had become a familiar and respected name in the Indianapolis wrestling scene over the years. News about MB Funk's passing quickly went viral online after multiple wrestling personalities and promotions shared emotional messages on social media.

The members and also the fans of the wrestling community reacted immediately after the heartbreaking update spread online. WrestleArts, along with several others who had worked with MB Funk in the past, posted tributes remembering him as a positive and kind man. The sudden news shocked so many fans, especially when they came to know that the wrestler passed away in his sleep. Since then, social media has been filled with condolences, memories, and emotional reactions from people who knew him or followed his career.

Emotional tributes poured in for MB Funk after heartbreaking news

The news surrounding MB Funk's death was first shared online by people connected to the wrestling world. WrestleArts posted a heartfelt message sending condolences to the family and friends of Michael Blake Whitehead, who performed professionally as MB Funk. The promotion described him as someone with a “kind soul,” and the tribute quickly spread across wrestling communities online.

Phil Stamper also shared an emotional message after hearing the news. He said he was “a bit numb” and mentioned that MB Funk had apparently passed away in his sleep the previous night. Stamper also talked about watching the wrestler improve over time and said many people loved him and would deeply miss him.

The wrestling community came together after MB Funk's sudden passing

More reactions continued to appear online as the news spread fast across social media. The Diner Podcast also shared a tribute remembering MB Funk as someone who was always fun to be around and easy to work with during wrestling events and promotions.

The message recalled a funny backstage moment where MB Funk simply “rolled with it” during a live show situation. The podcast ended its tribute by sending thoughts, prayers, and positive vibes to his family and friends. Fans online also started sharing clips, memories, and messages as everyone continued talking about the sudden loss.

At the moment, reactions are still coming in from across the wrestling community, and many fans are continuing to remember MB Funk's impact on the independent wrestling scene.