WWE Backlash 2026 had fans talking because of the matches on the card, but another moment from backstage quickly grabbed attention online. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell, who left the company around 10 years ago, revealed that he attended the premium live event in Tampa and ended up having a long conversation with Triple H backstage. The update quickly went viral among wrestling fans after Mantell shared the story on his podcast.

Dutch Mantell explained that he was invited to the event by someone higher up in WWE, something that surprised him because he did not expect the company to still have his contact information. While at the show, he met several former colleagues and spoke positively about how he was treated backstage. What really got people talking was Mantell saying Triple H personally called for him multiple times before finally meeting him and talking with him for nearly 20 minutes. Fans online started reacting almost immediately, especially because Mantell has been away from WWE for such a long time.

Triple H reportedly made several attempts to meet Dutch Mantell at Backlash

Speaking on his Story Time With Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran shared details about his experience at Backlash in Tampa. Mantell said Triple H was very busy during the event, but still made several attempts to get him backstage for a meeting.

According to Mantell, he initially missed the messages being passed to him. He then learned that Triple H had asked for him four different times before he finally went backstage. Mantell recalled that Triple H greeted him warmly with a hug before the two spoke for around 20 minutes.

The former WWE manager also said that Triple H had always treated him well over the years and mentioned that he had known him since the early days of his wrestling career. Fans were shocked by how personal the interaction sounded, and the clip spread fast across wrestling social media pages.

Dutch Mantell explained his connection to the origins of wrestler's court

In another edition of his podcast, Dutch Mantell talked about the famous wrestler's court concept that existed backstage in wrestling locker rooms for years. Mantell claimed the idea originally started during the Memphis wrestling days while traveling in cars with talent.

He explained that The Undertaker later brought the idea into WWE when he became one of the locker room leaders. Mantell even joked that Undertaker had been “on trial” multiple times back then, with Mantell acting as the judge.

Several major WWE names, including Edge, Christian, The Miz, Teddy Long, and Goldberg, were reportedly part of wrestler's court over the years. Mantell added that the tradition is no longer active following The Undertaker's retirement, but fans online still continue talking about the backstage stories and his recent Backlash appearance.