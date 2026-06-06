WWE SmackDown delivered another exciting night of action on June 5, 2026, from Bologna, Italy. This show has the availability of many big superstars, including Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Sami Zayn, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, Charlotte Flair, Jade Cargill, Liv Morgan and many more.

The show opened with the ongoing rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Gunther. As the show opened, Gunther started the destruction. He was unhappy with the pinfall from Clash in Italy, and he said everyone knows, including the referee and Cody Rhodes, that the result was not fair, and he wants a rematch, while Dominik Mysterio found himself at the centre of controversy in the main event. Chad Gable also made his return, creating plenty of buzz among WWE fans.

WWE SmackDown full match results, match highlights and all winners

Raquel Rodriguez v/s Bayley v/s Jacky Jayne v/s Kiana James - Queen of the Ring first round (winner: Raquel Rodriguez) Talla Tonga v/s Royce Keys (winner: Talla Tonga). R-Truth got involved in the post-match beatdown, making it look like the match ended in chaos. Charlotte Flair v/s Tifanny Stratton v/s Jade Cargill and Michin (winner: Jade Cargill and Michin) Ricky Saints v/s Carmelo Hayes (winner: Ricky Saints) Chelsea Green v/s Lash Legend (winner: Lash Legend) Damian Priest v/s Bron Breakker v/s Trick Williams v/s Dominik Mysterio - King of the Ring first round (winner: Dominik Mysterio)

Shocking moments and tournament dramas

One of the biggest stories of the night came during the King of the Ring fatal 4-way main event. Damian Priest appeared to be in control of the match before Liv Morgan suddenly got involved. Morgan's interference distracted Priest and allowed Dominik Mysterio to grab the opportunity. Dominik Mysterio secured the victory and advanced to the next round of the tournament.

The queen of the ring tournament continued to gain attention as Raquel Rodriguez earned a hard-fought victory to move forward in the competition.

Overall, it was a great show for WWE fans, witnessing the great superstars in action.