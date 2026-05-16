WWE legend Marty Jannetty is once again making headlines, but this time it has nothing to do with wrestling. The former tag team star, known for his iconic run as one-half of The Rockers alongside Shawn Michaels, is going through a devastating health battle that has left many fans deeply concerned. Over the last few years, Marty Jannetty's health problems have become a major topic online, especially after he revealed his struggle with sepsis and severe ankle complications.

People online started reacting again after former wrestler Eddy Mansfield shared a heartbreaking update during an appearance on the Monte and The Pharaoh podcast. Mansfield revealed that Marty Jannetty had his foot amputated while continuing to battle serious health issues. The clip quickly went viral among wrestling fans, with many shocked by the update and others questioning why more support was not provided during such a difficult time. Fans also remembered Jannetty previously speaking about doctors warning him that amputation could become necessary because of his ongoing condition.

Marty Jannetty's health struggles reportedly became worse after his battle with sepsis

In recent years, Marty Jannetty has discussed his worsening health problems. The WWE veteran previously underwent ankle reconstruction surgeries, but according to earlier updates, the issues never fully improved. His battle with sepsis reportedly became even more serious, leading doctors to warn that amputation might eventually be required.

In 2024, Jannetty revealed that doctors were considering amputating his leg because of the condition. Later, during a video shared on his YouTube channel, he said he was trying to avoid the procedure. That update had already worried longtime wrestling fans, and many continued following his condition online.

Now, Eddy Mansfield has claimed that the former WWE star's foot has been amputated. During the podcast, Mansfield called Jannetty one of his closest friends and described the situation as heartbreaking for the wrestling community.

Eddy Mansfield questions WWE's support during Marty Jannetty's health crisis

During the interview, Eddy Mansfield criticized WWE while speaking about Marty Jannetty's situation. He questioned why more help was not provided while Jannetty was “fighting for his life.” He claimed that Jannetty's ankle issues were connected to damage suffered inside a WWE ring earlier in his career.

The comments spread online, where wrestling fans started debating the situation. Some defended WWE, while others agreed with Mansfield's criticism and pointed out that former wrestlers often face major health struggles after retirement.

Fans also connected Marty Jannetty's situation to Buff Bagwell's recent health struggles

As people discussed Marty Jannetty's condition, many also brought up former WCW and WWE star Buff Bagwell. Last year, Bagwell revealed that one of his legs had been amputated above the knee following long-term health complications connected to injuries from a 2020 accident.

Bagwell later appeared on TNA iMPACT earlier this year and spoke about wanting to wrestle again. Fans noted the similarity between the stories, especially the way veteran wrestlers continue to face painful medical battles years after their careers slowed.