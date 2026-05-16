Liv Morgan is already looking ahead to WWE SummerSlam 2026 after a huge few weeks on RAW. The Women's World Champion has been one of the biggest names on the red brand lately, especially after defeating Stephanie Vaquer at WrestleMania 42 to capture the championship. With Vaquer currently sidelined due to a real-life injury, Morgan has not started a fresh rivalry yet, but fans are still talking about what could be next for The Judgment Day star.

SummerSlam 2026 is set to take place on August 1 and August 2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Liv Morgan recently hinted at something major for the event. During a recent interview with Sidewalks Entertainment, Morgan opened up about her WrestleMania 42 entrance and revealed that she may bring back another live performance at WWE's biggest party of the summer. The comments quickly went viral among wrestling fans online, especially after her entrance song “Trouble” became a big talking point following WrestleMania.

Liv Morgan hinted at bringing back her live entrance performance at SummerSlam 2026

While speaking during the interview, Liv Morgan reflected on recording her entrance theme “Trouble” and performing it live during WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. She called the experience one of the craziest and most unexpected moments of her career.

Morgan explained that WWE gave her the chance to record the song, shoot a music video, and later perform it live during her entrance. She also admitted that the process helped her discover a new passion and pushed her outside her comfort zone.

The RAW star then teased that fans could see something similar again at SummerSlam 2026. Liv Morgan said she “might run it back” at the upcoming premium live event, which immediately got people online excited about another major entrance moment later this year.

Liv Morgan expects to remain champion heading into WWE's biggest summer event

Liv Morgan is currently dominating RAW alongside The Judgment Day and appears confident about staying champion heading into SummerSlam 2026. Her WrestleMania victory over Stephanie Vaquer further strengthened her position on the brand, although Vaquer's injury paused what looked like an ongoing feud after the event.

People online also continued discussing Morgan's growing role within The Judgment Day following Finn Balor's exit from the faction earlier this year. Balor recently revealed during an interview with Stephanie McMahon that WWE originally wanted him to use the name “Liv” when he joined the company before it was eventually given to Morgan.

With Clash in Italy set for May 31, fans are now waiting to see whether Liv Morgan defends the Women's World Championship there before SummerSlam arrives. For now, everyone is still talking about her possible return to live performances and what WWE could have planned next.