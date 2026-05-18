While everyone seems to be talking about Aaron Rai following his unprecedented triumph in the 2026 PGA Championship, there is another name that is starting to catch the fancy of all golf lovers across the world—his wife, Gaurika Bishnoi. As Rai was basking in the glory of becoming the first English golfer to clinch the Wanamaker Trophy in the last century, social media started buzzing with a viral video featuring Bishnoi playing golf.

This has further fueled the curiosity of many, who have now begun to ask, “Who is Gaurika Bishnoi?”

Who Is Gaurika Bishnoi? All About The Talented Golf Pro Wife Of PGA Winner Aaron Rai

Gaurika Bishnoi is another Indian professional woman golfer who has quietly made her name in golf by dint of hard work, despite the fact that all eyes were on their romance these days. Born in India, Bishnoi learned how to play from the rigorous golf training system of her native country and played on professional tours, including women's tournaments.

Although many have just found out about her thanks to a viral clip from the 2025 Masters Par-3 Contest, which involved her and Rai, in professional circles, the player was already known for her technical precision and competitiveness. In the video that quickly gained millions of views across social media, the Indian player managed to play better than Rai and got closer to the pin, with fans teasing she had “school him” before he became the PGA winner.

The rivalry between the two has only grown when Rai himself confessed that Bishnoi regularly wins against him. It seems that during practice sessions, they often play putting, wedging, and chipping games—and Bishnoi manages to win all of them easily.

How Did Aaron Rai & Gaurika Bishnoi Meet?

Rai and Bishnoi allegedly got to know each other via their involvement in professional golf games, especially at DLF Golf and Country Club in India. The couple tied the knot in July 2025 after many years of dating in an elaborate ceremony at Hedsor House near London.

The connection between the two transcends their personal relationship and includes a deep bond within the sport. While Bishnoi was known to be Rai's caddie at the Masters Par-3 contest, the latter supported Bishnoi in return by caddying at the Hero Women's Indian Open.

On the eve of his championship victory, Rai said that his wife played a “huge role” in both his personal and professional life, emphasizing her crucial part in his success. With Rai making a global name for himself as a professional golfer, it turns out that Gaurika Bishnoi is not only a champion's wife but also an accomplished player in her own right.