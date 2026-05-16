While Rory McIlroy managed to rescue his PGA Championship chances with a superb fightback in his second round, any satisfaction earned through a stellar display on the green was rapidly eclipsed by backlash following some controversial post-game comments regarding the layout of the course. In rebounding from an opening round of 74 strokes with a bogey-free second round of 67 strokes, the Northern Ireland golfer decided to criticize the setup of the Aronimink course. Instead of receiving some much-needed sympathy, McIlroy drew fire from golf fans.

Rory McIlroy Creates Debate on Golf Course Set-up Following Aronimink Comeback at PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy came into the game on Friday having endured a sub-par first round, which left him four over par and facing the very real possibility of not advancing further in the competition. Nevertheless, regardless of this impressive turnaround, Rory McIlroy seemed frustrated regarding the way Aronimink was set up.

According to him, the tight competition indicated that the tournament wasn't able to properly separate the best golfers in terms of talent. Great championship setups usually help spread out the leaderboard instead of keeping golfers in close range.

Social Media Turns On Rory McIlroy As Fans Defend PGA Championship Setup

As soon as McIlroy's comments were revealed to the public, they triggered intense responses on social media. While some people felt that he was being critical about the way Aronimink was set up, even though this tournament has generated excitement and unpredictability, which is quite desirable in any championship.

While some Twitter users agreed that McIlroy sounded frustrated simply because he wasn't leading at the time, others believed that such a leaderboard full of competitors adds more value to major golf tournaments. Social Media Turns Against Rory McIlroy for Complaining About PGA Championship Setup

Despite the backlash that Rory experienced, many golf enthusiasts continued to question his point of view. It seems that they believe that a difficult tournament, preventing low scoring, shouldn't necessarily be regarded negatively.

But others said the improvements made by McIlroy himself during the second round indicated that one could perform well regardless of the tough setup. Others also believed that he should have refrained from criticizing the course until after the completion of the tournament.

Overall, this incident revealed a growing gap between what the players wanted and what the fans expected from professional golfers. Whereas the players desired setups that favored their shot-making abilities, the fans were always on the lookout for exciting golf tournaments with tighter leaderboard results.