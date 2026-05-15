Golf Australia is convinced that the return of Rory McIlroy at this year's Australian Open has turned it into one of the most exciting competitions in the game. With the participation of the renowned Northern Irish golfer at next month's competition already set up for multiple years, Golf Australia has announced that they are now in the process of negotiating with other top-rated global players who are interested in competing in the 2023 tournament held at Kingston Heath. This comes as the historic Melbourne sandbelt golf course is preparing to host the Presidents Cup just five years later.

Global Buzz Building Up Around Rory McIlroy Participating In Australian Open

The involvement of Rory McIlroy in the 2022 Australian Open was witnessed with great interest by many fans and players across the world. The return of the four-time major championship winner in the coming months has been widely regarded as an opportunity to generate more interest in the event.

According to officials, talks with several players ranked within the top-50 have been held, with increasing confidence in organizing one of the strongest lineups in many years. It is also noted that the cooperation with the DP World Tour and international golf players' representatives will be continued in order to enhance their recruitment efforts.

President Cup Layout at Kingston Heath Can Make Australian Open Even More Appealing

Also, among the major assets is the use of an exact routing that was supposed to be used during the 2028 Presidents Cup at Kingston Heath. According to Golf Australia, such a unique chance of playing on the President Cup layout years before the tournament will be highly appreciated by both American and international players.

According to general manager Antonia Beggs, the tournament organizers have collaborated with the PGA Tour to ensure that the layout of the future championship will be replicated as closely as possible. This tactic is likely to spark player curiosity and allow golf fans a sneak peek into one of the most anticipated team golf tournaments in the sport.

The tournament organizers hope to keep spectator numbers at around 25,000 people per day to provide a better experience for fans while preserving the environment that contributed to their success last year.