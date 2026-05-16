The noise around Ryder Cup form, LIV Golf expectations and fading major hopes only grew louder at Aronimink Golf Club after a brutal Friday left several elite names packing early. What began as another high-profile PGA Championship turned into a survival test, with the Pennsylvania layout punishing even some of the sport's biggest stars as the cut line tightened heading into the weekend. Bryson DeChambeau's exit drew the sharpest clubhouse reaction after the two-time US Open champion failed to recover from a disastrous opening round. Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Robert MacIntyre also slipped out of contention, adding fresh pressure to players already battling form concerns, golf rankings movement and looming Ryder Cup scrutiny during a packed major season.

PGA Championship cut line leaves LIV Golf and Ryder Cup stars stunned

DeChambeau arrived carrying strong major expectations after recent LIV Golf performances, but Aronimink never allowed him to settle. His opening six-over-par round immediately left him chasing the field and the response many expected never materialised. The Crushers GC captain eventually signed off at seven over par in a tie for 114th, one of the tournament's biggest surprises after entering the week among the betting favorites. Fleetwood's wait for a first major title also rolls on after another frustrating finish under tournament pressure. The Englishman closed at five over par before heading home early, while MacIntyre's challenge collapsed during a difficult second-round 75 that matched Fleetwood's total. Ryder Cup team-mates Hovland and Sepp Straka were also unable to survive the cut after both finished six over.

The list of notable exits stretched far beyond those names. Former Masters contenders and PGA Tour regulars including Wyndham Clark, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Max Homa, Adam Scott, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover all missed weekend play. LIV Golf's Tyrrell Hatton also disappeared from the leaderboard after another inconsistent major showing, adding to ongoing questions around LIV players translating form into the sport's biggest events.

Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and PGA Tour contenders stay alive

While several stars faded, the top of the leaderboard still carries plenty of major firepower heading into moving day. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler remains firmly in the hunt at two under par as he attempts to defend last year's PGA Championship title. Justin Thomas and Cameron Young sit alongside him, keeping the PGA Tour playoff race and FedExCup conversation firmly in focus. Rory McIlroy produced one of Friday's strongest comeback stories after recovering from an ugly opening round with a three-under 67. That effort moved him back to one over par alongside Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Xander Schauffele, while Jon Rahm stayed within striking distance at one under. Shane Lowry narrowly survived at four over, keeping his Open Championship momentum alive despite difficult scoring conditions. Aronimink's demanding setup has already reshaped the tournament narrative and could have lasting consequences beyond this week. With major hopes, Ryder Cup positions and world rankings all under pressure, those who survived Friday now carry far more than just a weekend tee time into the closing rounds.