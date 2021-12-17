The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday clarified that England have been penalised eight ICC World Test Championship penalty points for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane last week. Last Saturday, it was announced that England would be docked five WTC points, one for each over they were found to initially have fallen short by. However, it has since emerged they were eight overs short, and will therefore lose three additional points.

That left them with six points after five Tests in the ongoing 2021-23 cycle of the WTC, putting them at the 7th spot in the table, with a win percentage of 10 per cent. England were also fined 100 per cent of their match fee for the breach.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, up to a maximum fine of 100 per cent of the match fee.

England were eight overs short (not 5 overs short as previously announced) but were only fined 100 per cent of their match fee due to the limit.

However, the points deduction for penalty overs is not capped and must reflect the actual number of penalty overs a team is short of the minimum requirement as per Clause 16.1.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions, hence they have been penalised one point for each over they were short.