After watching her dad play a major part in claiming an Ashes series victory, Indi Warner took interest in showing her batting skills at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). In a video posted by her father David Warner, Indi was seen dominating the cricket pitch with a glance on the leg-side played to precision. The Australia opener shared the clip of his daughter batting with a caption that said: "Indi having her first hit at the MCG."

Here's the video:

Indi having her first hit at the MCG pic.twitter.com/fb9eqd85u0 — David Warner (@davidwarner31) December 28, 2021

Earlier in that day, Australia put on a stupendous show as they wrapped up the match to win the five-match Ashes series 3-0 with two Tests yet to be played.

Warner sounded extremely ecstatic after the match and even advised certain things for the touring English side.

"I think James Anderson sets the benchmark for older guys these days. We look up to him as we're getting on in our days. But for me, it's about performing to the best of my ability and putting runs on the board," said Warner to ESPNcricinfo.

"In the first two Tests, I actually look like a proper batsman, it's almost like I've played my career the other way and had to knuckle down and respect the bowling and the line and lengths that they were bowling and obviously, the hundred eluded me," he added.

Warner also elaborated on his fine touch with the bat and said that he wants to continue doing the same in the new year as well.

"I feel in good touch. As I said, I was out of runs not out of form, so hopefully, I can put some more numbers on the board leading into this new year," he added.