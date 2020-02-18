 
WTA Rankings: Ashleigh Barty Keeps Top Spot, Sofia Kenin Surges To 7th

Updated: 18 February 2020 16:35 IST

Ashleigh Barty stayed on top of the Women's Tennis Association rankings despite losing in the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

Ashleigh Barty was knocked out of the Australian Open by eventual champion Sofia Kenin. © AFP

Australia's Ashleigh Barty remains at the top of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings released on Tuesday, despite going down in the semi-finals of the Australian Open last month. After claiming the Adelaide International title in January, the 23-year-old was then knocked out of the final four in the Australian Open suffering a 7-6, 7-5 defeat against American Sofia Kenin who ultimately won the tournament. Despite the loss, Barty has retained her number one status, while Sofia who went on to defeat Spain's Garbine Muguruza in the final, surged up to seventh place.

Romania's Simona Halep has held on to second spot, followed by Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova, Switzerland's Belinda Bencic. Canada's Bianca Andreescu rounded out the top five places.

Meanwhile, former world number one from Japan Naomi Osaka dropped to 10th position, while 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams is at the ninth spot.

  Ashleigh Barty retained her no.1 spot in the rankings
  Sofia Kenin, who won the Australian Open, surged up to 7th spot
  Naomi Osaka dropped to 10th while Serena Williams is 9th
