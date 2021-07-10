Story ProgressBack to home
Wimbledon: Indian-American Samir Banerjee Enters Junior Men's Singles Final
Wimbledon: Indian-American tennis player Samir Banerjee will face Victor Lilov in the final.
Wimbledon: Samir Banerjee has reached the final after defeating Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg.© Instagram
Indian-American tennis player Samir Banerjee defeated Sascha Gueymard Wayenburg 7-6, 4-6, 6-2 to reach the Wimbledon Junior men's singles Final. He will be facing Victor Lilov for the title.
More to follow...
