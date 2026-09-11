Elena Rybakina fought back from a set down to beat home favourite Coco Gauff and enter the US Open women's singles final for the first time in her career. Gauff clinched the first set 6-3, but Rybakina won the second set 6-4. In a dramatic final set, Rybakina looked set for victory after breaking Gauff to lead 5-3. However, the American World No. 4 then broke back to make it 5-4. But Rybakina, who is set to become World No. 1 after the US Open, broke Gauff again to clinch the deciding set 6-4. Rybakina will face reigning two-time US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

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