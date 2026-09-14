Germany's Alexander Zverev lifted his Grand Slam title of the year, winning the 2026 US Open title after beating Ben Shelton in the men's singles final on Sunday. The victory took Zverev to the No. 2 spot in the ATP rankings, one slot behind the leader Jannik Sinner. Together with the Italian and Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, Germany's Zverev completes the top three in men's tennis at the moment. However, when asked if he is the best player in the world at the moment, Zverev gave a great example of his mindset, suggesting that his title was possible only because the likes of Sinner and Alcaraz have had injury troubles.

During the press conference after the US Open final, Zverev was by a reporter if he is the best player in the world right now. The 29-year-old admitted that it's tough to answer the question before suggesting that if both Alcaraz and Sinner are healthy and at the top of their game, he wouldn't be the top men's player in the world.

“I don't know how to answer that. You have to take everything into consideration. With Jannik Sinner being injured and Carlos Alcaraz coming back from injury after 4 months… right now, this moment, probably yes. Both of them healthy and both at the top of their game, maybe not. But if we say right right now with Jannik being injured and Carlos coming back from injury, maybe. 4 or 5 months ago when both of them were healthy, I wasn't. I was losing to Jannik all the time. If everyone is healthy, I think Jannik is still ahead. It's as simple as that,” Zverev answered.

Zverev was asked if he's the best player in the world right now, ‘With Sinner being injured & Alcaraz coming back from injury… right now, probably yes… 4 or 5 months ago when both were healthy, I was losing to Jannik all the time. If everyone is healthy, I think Jannik is still… pic.twitter.com/6eQrCG1sQZ — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 14, 2026

With the win, Zverev has strengthened his position in the race for the ATP Year-End No. 1 ranking. He has moved 700 points clear of Sinner in the PIF ATP Live Race To Turin and holds a 25-2 record at Grand Slam tournaments this year.

Shelton, who was playing his first major final, was aiming to become the first American man to win a Grand Slam singles title since Andy Roddick at the 2003 US Open. The 23-year-old will rise to a career-high No. 4 in the PIF ATP Rankings after his impressive run, which included a quarter-final victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Zverev also praised Shelton after the final. He said: “Ben, you're an incredible player, an incredible person. This was your first Grand Slam final, but I already told you that you're going to be back here many, many more times."

With ANI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

India Ends CWG Boxing Campaign With Record-Breaking Seven Gold Medals