US soccer star Trinity Rodman pulled double-duty on Sunday, starting the Washington Spirit's 3-0 home defeat to the Boston Legacy before making it to New York to watch boyfriend Ben Shelton play the US Open final.

US international Rodman had attended multiple matches as Shelton powered into his first Grand Slam final, including his five-set win over Carlos Alcaraz that lasted until 3:34 in the morning.

But her duties for her National Women's Soccer League club -- she is Washington's leading scorer this season with 10 goals -- had been expected to keep her away for his title tilt with Alexander Zverev.

Somehow, Rodman made it to Flushing Meadows -- some 240 miles from Washington -- to catch the tail end of the championship match.

"She kind of showed up as I was losing, which for her probably sucked, you know?" said Shelton, who fell in four sets to top-seeded Zverev.

But he was more than grateful that Rodman -- who inked a deal that made her the world's highest-paid woman footballer in January -- made the effort.

"It means everything," Shelton said. "I knew she was coming. I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here, but even just making the effort and trying is insane.

"We've made a lot of sacrifices for each other," he added. "We've traveled the world to try to support each other when we can. It means a lot, and yeah, same with my family and friends."

Even Zverev had a shout-out for Rodman as he accepted the trophy.

"I thought you had a game today, no?" he said with a laugh. "Well done to you as well. You're the lucky charm -- not today, but usually."

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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