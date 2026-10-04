Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals of the Japan Open on Sunday, continuing his strong return from a four-month wrist injury layoff. Alcaraz moved into the final four after his opponent Denis Shapovalov was forced to retire due to a hip injury during their quarterfinal match. The defending champion was leading 7-6 (4), 2-1 after 82 minutes when the Canadian player withdrew. Alcaraz played in the Laver Cup last week, helping Europe claim the trophy with a singles win over Taylor Fritz.

Shapovalov had pushed the Spaniard in a grueling opening set, earning a set point at 5-4. Alcaraz defused the threat with a delicate drop shot before taking the set with a commanding tiebreak.

The physical toll of the baseline exchanges caught up with Shapovalov early in the second set, where he appeared to pull his hip while stretching for a running forehand. Despite taking an off-court medical timeout after the opening game, the Canadian was visibly restricted upon his return to the court and was unable to continue.

Alcaraz will play compatriot Jaume Munar in the semifinals, after the qualifier beat Kyrian Jacquet of France 6-4, 6-2 earlier Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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