World No. 1 Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from next week's Wuhan Open with injury, the tennis tournament said Sunday on social media. "Elena Rybakina will miss Wuhan due to a foot injury. We wish her a quick recovery," the tournament wrote on Instagram. "I'm very sorry to the fans who were looking forward to seeing me play. I'll take some time to rest and recover," the 27-year-old from Kazakhstan said in a statement shared by the tournament. A day earlier, Rybakina lost to 118th-ranked Alina Charaeva in the second round of the China Open in Beijing. She said afterward she was having trouble with her foot.

It was Rybakina's first match since winning last month's US Open and claiming the top women's ranking.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain Vs Argentina | Dani Olmo On WC Triumph: 'Wanted To Set An Example For The Next Generation'