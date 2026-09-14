Trinity Rodman made it from the soccer pitch to the tennis court in time to watch boyfriend Ben Shelton in the US Open final. Shelton had to begin his first attempt to win a Grand Slam title without Rodman in the stands. She was busy with her own career, playing for the Washington Spirit in the NWSL on Sunday. Rodman, a star for the US women's national team, was with the Spirit for their 3-0 loss at home to Boston Legacy FC before heading north to New York.

She arrived near the end of Shelton's 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2 loss to Alexander Zverev in the US Open final, wearing a shirt with Shelton's face on it, cheering and, at one point, appearing to wipe away tears during the trophy ceremony.

"I knew she was coming. I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here, but even just making the effort and trying is insane," Shelton said.

"She kind of showed up as I was losing, which for her probably sucked, you know?"

Zverev also took note of Rodman's presence in his post-match remarks following the US Open final.

"Trinity, I thought you have a game today," Zverev said jokingly. "Well done to you as well. You're the lucky charm ... not today, but usually."

Zverev to Ben Shelton's girlfriend & soccer star Trinity Rodman after beating Ben in the U.S. Open final



"Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no? Well done to you as well. You're the lucky charm. Not today, but usually"



pic.twitter.com/OVenNJQCyg — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 13, 2026

Rodman had been at multiple matches during the US Open while cheering Shelton on during his run to a first major final, including his victory over defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals that ended at 3:33 a.m., the latest finish in US Open history.

She also wore a black shirt reading "I (heart) my boyfriend" while watching Shelton's second-round victory at the US Open.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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