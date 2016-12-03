Tennis Ace Boris Becker to be Present at Kolkata 25k Marathon

Boris Becker will be present at the 3rd edition of the 25K marathon which will take place on Dec 18

Kolkata:

Tennis legend Boris Becker will be present during the third edition of the Kolkata 25K marathon which will take place here on December 18, a statement from the organisers said on Saturday.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is the face of the event.

Becker, a former World No.1 in the men's singles category, said in a message that he is looking forward to the visit.

"This will be my first visit to Kolkata and India. I am really looking forward to it. I hope I will witness a huge congregation on the race day. It will be a colourful milieu united for one cause," the six time Grand Slam champion said.

The event includes five categories -- the 25K (Elite and Amateurs), Open 10K, Ananda Run (6km), Senior Citizen's Run (4km) and Champions with Disability (4km).