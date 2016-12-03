 
Tennis Ace Boris Becker to be Present at Kolkata 25k Marathon

Updated: 03 December 2016 21:19 IST

Tennis great Boris Becker said in a message that he is looking forward to the visit.

Boris Becker will be present at the 3rd edition of the 25K marathon which will take place on Dec 18 © Facebook

Kolkata:

Tennis legend Boris Becker will be present during the third edition of the Kolkata 25K marathon which will take place here on December 18, a statement from the organisers said on Saturday.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly is the face of the event.

Becker, a former World No.1 in the men's singles category, said in a message that he is looking forward to the visit.

"This will be my first visit to Kolkata and India. I am really looking forward to it. I hope I will witness a huge congregation on the race day. It will be a colourful milieu united for one cause," the six time Grand Slam champion said.

The event includes five categories -- the 25K (Elite and Amateurs), Open 10K, Ananda Run (6km), Senior Citizen's Run (4km) and Champions with Disability (4km).

