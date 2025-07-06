Taylor Fritz booked a place in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in double-quick time on Sunday after Australia's Jordan Thompson retired injured with the score at 6-1, 3-0.

The US fifth seed faced gruelling five-set battles in his opening two matches against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and Gabriel Diallo, before overcoming Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in four sets in the third round.

But it was a different story on Sunday.

The Eastbourne champion broke Thompson twice to seal the first set in just 21 minutes and led 3-0 in the second set.

The Australian then had a medical time-out to deal with an apparent thigh problem.

He returned to the court and slipped 40-0 down in the the fourth game before deciding he was unable to continue, with the match lasting just 41 minutes.

Fritz will face Russian 17th seed Karen Khachanov in his third quarter-final at the All England Club.