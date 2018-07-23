 
Simona Halep Maintains No.1 Spot In WTA Rankings

Updated: 23 July 2018 21:16 IST

Serena Williams moved up one spot in the WTA rankings this week to world No.27.

Simona Halep maintained her top ranking ahead of World No.2 Caroline Wozniacki. © AFP

Romania's Simona Halep maintained her No.1 spot in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) singles rankings released on Monday, ahead of Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki, as the top 10 remained unchanged. Germany's Angelique Kerber continues to occupy No.4 spot, having claimed the spot a week earlier thanks to her first-ever Wimbledon title victory on July 14, when she defeated Serena Williams, who moved up one spot this week to world No.27, reports Efe. Spain's Garbine Muguruza held world No.7, behind Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at No. 5 and Caroline Garcia of France at No.6.

The next highest Spanish player in the list, Carla Suarez Navarro, dropped two spots to world No. 26, just 13 points ahead of Williams.

Further down the rankings, Alize Cornet of France jumped 14 places to world No. 34 after winning the Swiss Open on Sunday.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 7,571 points

2. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,740

3. Sloane Stephens (US) 5,463

4. Angelique Kerber (Germany) 5,305

5. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,020

6. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,730

7. Garbine Muguruza (Spain) 4,620

8. Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic) 4,550

9. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 4,485

10. Julia Goerges (Germany) 3,980

Topics : Simona Halep Serena Williams Angelique Kerber Tennis
