 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Sania Mirza Posts Picture With "Little Sunshine" Izhaan, Twitterati Pour In Love

Updated: 29 November 2019 13:08 IST

Sania Mirza has been out of action from tennis since before her son was born but has said she'll be returning soon.

Sania Mirza Posts Picture With "Little Sunshine" Izhaan, Twitterati Pour In Love
Sania Mirza took to Twitter to share a picture with her son Izhaan. © Twitter

Sania Mirza won over the Internet with one of her photographs with son Izhaan, who turned a year-old on October 30. "So much to be thankful for, but most of all you my little sunshine #izzy," Sania Mirza tweeted along with the picture that looked like a throwback from Izhaan's first birthday party. The fans on twitter flooded the post with heartwarming messages for baby Izhaan and the Indian tennis star, who will return to competitive tennis at the Hobart International in January after two years of maternity break.

The 33-year-old last played competitive tennis at the China Open in October 2017. She will team up with Ukraine's Nadiia Kichenok, ranked 38 in the WTA doubles chart, for the Hobart International.

"I am playing in Hobart, then I am playing the Australian Open," Sania was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"I am planning to play a tournament in Mumbai, which is a $25,000 (ITF women's event) next month, but I am 50-50 about it, so let's see how my wrist behaves. We will see, but Hobart and Australian Open (for sure)."

Sania added that she had experienced "a lot of change" after having a baby.

On Izhaan's first birthday, Sania had shared a video of her sister, Anam Mirza, playing with the little boy.

In the video, Izhaan, who is sitting on Anam Mirza's lap, is seen playing with her ring. "How old are you going to turn?" asks Anam. Izhaan immediately looks up, a beaming smile on his face, and then excitedly raises his index finger, signalling his age.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Sania Mirza Tennis
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.