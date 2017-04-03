Miami Open: Sania Mirza-Barbora Strycova Lose In Women's Doubles Final

Sania Mirza and Barbora Strycova missed a golden opportunity to win the Miami Open title as they were beaten by Gabriela Dabrowski and Xu Yifan in the women's doubles final on Sunday. The Indo-Czech pair were outdone in straight sets 6-4, 6-3 by the unseeded pair. Having finished runners-up at the Sydney International, this was the second final for Sania and Strycova this year. The Indian was also eyeing her second title of the year after winning in Brisbane with American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Earlier, Sania and Barbora came from behind to beat Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan 6-7, 6-1,10-4 to reach the women's double final on Saturday.

After losing an opening set, they staged a brilliant comeback to script a 6-7 6-1 10-4 against their fifth-seeded opponents.