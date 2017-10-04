 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis

Ruthless Simona Halep Ousts Maria Sharapova From China Open

Updated: 04 October 2017 15:57 IST

Maria Sharapova was emphatically dumped out of the China Open in the third round on Wednesday by Simona Halep, going down 6-2, 6-2 to Romania's world number two.

Ruthless Simona Halep Ousts Maria Sharapova From China Open
Maria Sharapova was emphatically dumped out of the China Open by Simona Halep © AFP

Maria Sharapova was emphatically dumped out of the China Open in the third round on Wednesday by Simona Halep, going down 6-2, 6-2 to Romania's world number two. The Russian, a former number one now languishing at 104 in the world rankings, is still searching for her first title since returning in April from a 15-month suspension for taking the banned substance meldonium.

Sharapova, 30, struggled all week with her serve and she made a nightmare start as she lost the opening game to love, before breaking Halep back.

Halep had never got the better of the five-time Grand Slam champion in seven previous attempts, but she began to take a grip on the match despite the crowd's vocal backing for Sharapova.

Halep, the second seed on Beijing's outdoor hard courts, rammed home her superiority in the second set after again breaking Sharapova early.

With world number one Garbine Muguruza exiting in the first round with a virus, the 26-year-old Halep is now favourite in the Chinese capital.

Topics : Maria Sharapova Simona Halep Tennis
Get the latest India vs Australia 2017 news, check India vs Australia 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Australia 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Maria Sharapova was emphatically dumped out of the China Open
  • Sharapova went down 6-2, 6-2 to Simona Halep
  • Sharapova, 30, struggled all week with her serve
Related Articles
What Ban? Chinese In Thrall To 'Goddess' Maria Sharapova
What Ban? Chinese In Thrall To 'Goddess' Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova Labours Into China Open Round Three
Maria Sharapova Labours Into China Open Round Three
Think Serena Williams Hated Me For Wimbledon Win, Says Maria Sharapova
Think Serena Williams Hated Me For Wimbledon Win, Says Maria Sharapova
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.