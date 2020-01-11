Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof Win Qatar Open Title

Rohan Bopanna-Wesley Koolhof beat the pair of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez. © AFP
Veteran tennis star Rohan Bopanna won the $1,465,260 Qatar Open with men's doubles partner Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands with a come from behind win in the final on Friday. The pair beat British-Mexican pair of Luke Bambridge and Santiago Gonzalez 3-6, 6-2, 10-6 to clinch the title. Third-seeded pair Bopanna and Koolhof had reached the final earlier after beating second seeds Henri Kontinen and Franco Skugor 7-5, 6-2. The title win hands them 250 ATP points and a prize money of $76,870.
Unseeded Bambridge and Gonzalez, on the other hand, had got the better of Denmark's Frederik Nielsen and Tim Puetz of Germany 2-6 6-2 10-4 in the semis to get to the final themselves.
Topics mentioned in this article Rohan Bopanna Tennis
