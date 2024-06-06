Story ProgressBack to home
Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden Loses In French Open Men's Doubles Semi-Finals
Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden loses to Simone Bolelli/Andrea Vavassori in French Open men's doubles semi-finals.
