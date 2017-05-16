 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis 01 Jan 00 to 01 Jan 00
Tennis

Roger Federer to Skip Roland Garros to Focus on Grass, Hardcourt Seasons

Updated: 16 May 2017 08:17 IST

The 18-time Grand Slam winner has won the French Open, contested on clay, just once in 2009, and also pulled out of the event last year with knee and back injuries.

Roger Federer to Skip Roland Garros to Focus on Grass, Hardcourt Seasons
Roger Federer made the announcement on Monday © AFP

Roger Federer announced Monday he will skip Roland Garros to better prepare for the grass and hard court seasons.

The 18-time Grand Slam winner has won the French Open, contested on clay, just once in 2009, and also pulled out of the event last year with knee and back injuries.

"I've been working really hard, both on and off the court, during the last month but in order to try and play on the ATP World Tour for many years to come, I feel it's best to skip the clay court season this year and prepare for the grass and hard court seasons," said the 35-year-old currently ranked fourth in the world.

Federer, who owns five US and Australian Open crowns and seven Wimbledon titles, has won the Australian Open, Indian Wells and Miami this season since coming back from a six-month injury lay-off.

He warned in Miami that he would skip some clay court tournaments, including Masters series events in Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome, while then predicting he might have a two-week warm-up on clay for Roland Garros.

"The start to the year has been magical for me but I need to recognise that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward," the Swiss star said in a statement.

"Thus, my team and I concluded today that playing just one event on clay was not in the best interest of my tennis and physical preparation for the remainder of the season.

"I will miss the French fans, who have always been so supportive and I look forward to seeing them at Roland Garros next year."

Topics : Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Roger Federer will skip Roland Garros
  • Federer won the French Open in 2009
  • The Swiss maestro won the Australian Open earlier this year
Related Articles
Roger Federer, Microsoft's Bill Gates To Pair Up For A Doubles Match
Roger Federer, Microsoft's Bill Gates To Pair Up For A Doubles Match
Roger Federer Downs Rafael Nadal To Win Miami Open
Roger Federer Downs Rafael Nadal To Win Miami Open
Miami Open: Roger Federer To Face Rafael Nadal In Summit Clash
Miami Open: Roger Federer To Face Rafael Nadal In Summit Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.