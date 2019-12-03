 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Tennis

Roger Federer To Have Swiss Coin Minted In His Honour

Updated: 03 December 2019 09:25 IST

Tennis great Roger Federer is to become the first living Swiss to have a coin minted in their honour.

Roger Federer To Have Swiss Coin Minted In His Honour
Roger Federer is to become the first living Swiss to have a coin minted in their honour. © AFP

Tennis great Roger Federer is to become the first living Swiss to have a coin minted in their honour, with a commemorative 20 franc ($20.06) silver piece bearing his image being issued in January. The 38-year-old 20-time Grand Slam champion is regarded by many as the greatest tennis player ever and is a national hero in Switzerland. Swissmint confirmed that 55,000 of the coins, featuring Federer delivering a backhand, will be produced and will be available for pre-order from Tuesday until Dec. 19.

"Roger Federer's sporting achievements, his charitable commitments, his easy-going nature and his accessibility to his fans have prompted Swissmint to dedicate this 20-franc silver coin to him - the first time it has done so with a living person," a Swissmint spokesperson told Reuters.

With demand expected to be high, Swissmint said another 40,000 coins could be issued in May while a 50 franc gold coin, featuring a different design would also be produced next year.

"Thank you Switzerland and Swissmint for this incredible honour and privilege," Federer wrote on Twitter.

This year's commemorative Swiss coins included the 50th anniversary of the moon landings, the Furka Pass and the roe deer. The most recent sports-themed commemorative coin came out in 2015 and celebrated Hornussen -- a traditional Swiss sport played by farmers involving a puck and a stick.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Roger Federer Tennis
Get the latest India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 news, check out the India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs Bangladesh 2019-20 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Federer is to become the first living Swiss to have a coin minted
  • Swissmint said another 40,000 coins could be issued in May
  • A different design would also be produced next year
Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.