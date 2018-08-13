Rafael Nadal Retains Top Spot, Simona Halep Strengthens Her Position

World number one Rafael Nadal held off a late surge from Stefanos Tsitsipas to claim the 80th title of his career with a 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory at the Toronto Masters on Sunday, consolidating his position at the top of the ATP rankings released on Monday. The win gave the 32-year-old Spaniard a record-extending 33rd trophy at the elite Masters level. In WTA rankings, Simona Halep strengthened her position as women's world number one position after beating Sloane Stephens 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 6-4 to win the WTA Montreal crown for the second time. The victory was Halep's 18th career title and her second in Montreal following her success in 2016.

The 26-year-old from Romania leads her nearest rival, Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark by a margin of more than 1,000 points following her win on Sunday.

After his win in Canada, Nadal withdrew from next week's ATP Cincinnati Masters event as he prepares for this month's US Open.

"I am very sorry to announce that I won't be playing in Cincinnati this year," Nadal said. "No other reason than personally taking care of my body and trying to keep as healthy as I feel now.

"I am very thankful to my friend Andre Silva, Tournament Director of the Cincinnati tournament, who after speaking to him on the phone understood what I said to him and understands the situation.

"I am sure the tournament will be a success and I wish him and his team all the best."

Nadal's opponent Tsitsipas jumped from 27th to 15th in the world on Monday.

Latest ATP world rankings:

1. Rafael Nadal

2. Roger Federer

3. Juan Martín del Potro

4. Alexander Zverev

5. Grigor Dimitrov

Latest WTA rankings:

1. Simona Halep

2. Caroline Wozniacki

3. Sloane Stephens

4. Angelique Kerber

5. Caroline Garcia

(With AFP Inputs)