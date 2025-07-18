Indian tennis legend and Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) President Vijay Amritraj has announced the return of the Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Championship after a three-year hiatus. In an exclusive interview to NDTV's Tamil Nadu Brief weekend edition, Amritraj called it a proud moment as the tournament coincides with the centenary year of TNTA.

With a budget of Rs 12 crore and a prize purse of Rs 2.4 crore, the upcoming WTA 250 event is expected to host around 60 players from the world's top 100 rankings. "The support from the Tamil Nadu government has been huge," Amritraj said, while acknowledging challenges in attracting top players due to overlapping tournaments. A tie-up with global sports agency Octagon, which holds a three-year licence for the event, is expected to help.

Reflecting on Indian tennis, the 1987 Davis Cup finalist admitted that India has lost its dominance in singles, urging a renewed focus on nurturing young talent. "You don't start tennis wanting to be the best doubles player; you start dreaming of being the next Federer or Nadal," he noted, underlining the importance of early commitment and passion.

Amritraj also highlighted the inspirational power of home tournaments. "Just like the ATP 250 inspired many boys, the Chennai Open will encourage young girls across India to take up tennis," he said. Several state-wide tournaments are being planned as part of TNTA's 100-year celebrations.

Speaking personally, Amritraj credited his parents for his success, saying, "98% of what I achieved was their effort, especially my mother's. My tennis was entirely theirs." He encouraged young parents to introduce their children to sport and support their passion. "Tennis gave me things I never dreamt of and shaped my life in ways business never could."

He also praised rising Indian player Maya Rajeshwaran Revathy, who made her debut at Wimbledon at 16, saying she has a bright future if she continues to fuel her passion and stays the course.

(Watch the full interview on NDTV's Tamil Nadu Brief weekend edition.)