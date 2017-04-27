 
don't
miss
All Sports
Tennis
Tennis

Maria Sharapova is a Cheater, Deserves Life Ban: Eugenie Bouchard

Updated: 27 April 2017 10:44 IST

Russia's Sharapova -- the world's highest-paid female athlete for more than a decade until last year, according to Forbes -- won on Wednesday on her comeback after testing positive for meldonium.

Maria Sharapova is a Cheater, Deserves Life Ban: Eugenie Bouchard
Sharapova has pleaded that she had been taking meldonium for medical reasons. © AFP

Eugenie Bouchard attacked Maria Sharapova as a "cheater" over her return from a drugs ban and suggested the Russian should be kicked out of tennis for life. Bouchard said the Women's Tennis Association was sending the wrong message in allowing the five-time Grand Slam-winner to come back from her 15-month suspension.

Russia's Sharapova -- the world's highest-paid female athlete for more than a decade until last year, according to Forbes -- won on Wednesday on her comeback after testing positive for meldonium.

"I don't think that's right. She's a cheater and so to me, I don't think a cheater in any sport should be allowed to play that sport again," Canada's Bouchard, the world number 59, told TRT World in Istanbul.

"It's so unfair to all the other players who do it the right way and are true. So I just think the WTA sends the wrong message to young kids: you know, cheat and we'll welcome you back with open arms.

"So I don't think that's right. She's not someone I can say I look up to any more because it's definitely ruined it for me a little bit."

Sharapova, 30, has pleaded that she had been taking meldonium for medical reasons for 10 years and didn't know it had been added to the list of banned substances last year.

Her return on a wildcard in Stuttgart, where she beat Roberta Vinci on Wednesday, has proved divisive with both criticism and support from her fellow players.

Sharapova will learn on May 16 whether she will receive a wildcard for the French Open, the year's second Grand Slam which she won in 2012 and 2014.

Topics : Maria Sharapova Eugenie Bouchard Tennis
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Eugenie Bouchard attacked Maria Sharapova as a "cheater"
  • Bouchard said the WTA was sending the wrong message
  • Sharapova tested positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open
Related Articles
Maria Sharapova Wins On Return After Ban, Says 'Best Feeling In World'
Maria Sharapova Wins On Return After Ban, Says 'Best Feeling In World'
Maria Sharapova's Tennis Return Divides Rivals
Maria Sharapova's Tennis Return Divides Rivals
Will Maria Sharapova Be Eligible To Play The French Open?
Will Maria Sharapova Be Eligible To Play The French Open?
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.