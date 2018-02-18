Kevin Anderson Ends Kei Nishikori's Run In New York Open

South Africa's Kevin Anderson ended Kei Nishikori's hopes of a comeback victory on Saturday at the New York Open, beating the Japanese fifth seed in three sets in Long Island. Top seed Anderson downed Nishikori 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) in a gruelling 2 hr 11min semi-final and will now play America's Sam Querrey in Sunday's final. Nishikori had been chasing a first ATP Tour victory after returning from a five-month injury layoff. However, the 28-year-old was slow to start, with Anderson racing through the first set to go 1-0 up before Nishikori found his range in the second.

Anderson's reliable service game -- he won 79 percent of his first serve points compared to Nishikori's 60 percent -- was to prove decisive in the third set tie-break.

Nishikori dropped three service points in the tie-break, which 31-year-old world number 11 Anderson duly punished to wrap up the win.

Earlier, Querrey ended his long wait for a first victory over France's Adrian Mannarino to book his place in the final.

Second seed Querrey, who had lost all three of his previous meetings with the fourth-seeded Mannarino, came from behind to win 6-7 (5/7), 7-5, 6-3 to the delight of the home fans.

World number 12 Querrey, who has not reached an ATP Tour final since the Mexican Open last year, was delighted to have finally notched a win over Mannarino.

"It feels like I beat Rafa (Nadal) out there," the 30-year-old Las Vegas resident said. "That guy's always been so tricky. It's my first time beating him and it feels good.