Jessica Pegula booked a third straight US Open showdown with Aryna Sabalenka, grinding out a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Emma Navarro on Tuesday to set a semi-final clash with the two-time defending champion. Sabalenka beat Pegula in the 2024 final in Flushing Meadows and beat her again in the semis last year on the way to a second crown. Third-seeded Pegula needed two hours and 20 minutes to get past Navarro, recovering an early break in the third set of a tense baseline battle on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It was really tough," Pegula said after a match featuring nine breaks of serve. "It was physical, humid. I wasn't exactly serving my best and I was fighting a lot of demons out there today."

Pegula improved to 5-0 against Navarro, a former world number eight who is on the rise after an extended break to focus on health issues, winning her first title in more than a year at Strasbourg in May.

Pegula, who has won two titles this year, is among the trio of players who arrived at Flushing Meadows with a chance to supplant Sabalenka atop the world rankings in New York.

The 32-year-old would have to go all the way to a first major title to have a shot at claiming the top spot.

But the number one issue could be moot by the time Pegula and Sabalenka square off on Thursday.

Second-ranked Elena Rybakina can seize the top spot regardless of other results with a win over China's Zheng Qinwen in their quarter-final on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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